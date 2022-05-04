Health Care Sector Update for 05/04/2022: PFE,ACHC,OMI,NLSP

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.5% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) gaining 2.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was advancing 1.7%, reversing an earlier slump.

In company news, Pfizer (PFE) was higher late in Wednesday trading, rising almost 1%, after the US Food and Drug Administration said the company's Paxlovid COVID-19 medication is appropriate for people who are fully vaccinated and don't have more than one risk factor for the disease. The agency also said Paxlovid could be used by health care providers testing positive for COVID using rapid antigen tests.

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) gained 7.1% after the inpatient psychiatric and residential treatment centers company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.67 per share, up from $0.47 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue increased 11.9% year-over-year to $616.7 million, also exceeding the $606.5 million analysts mean.

Owens & Minor (OMI) was climbing 8.6% after late Tuesday reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.96 per share, down compared with its $1.57 per share non-GAAP profit last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting the health care products and services company to earn $0.82 per share. Revenue grew 3.4% to $2.41 billion compared with the $2.31 billion Street view.

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) climbed 8.8% after Wednesday saying that it has enrolled 54 patients for a phase 2a trial for its Quilience drug candidate, representing 90% of the 60 patients needed from the mid-stage study of the potential treatment for narcolepsy. Final results from the trial are due out later this summer, the drugmaker said.

