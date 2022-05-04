Health Care Sector Update for 05/04/2022: KZR, IDXX, MRNA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.15% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up by 0.91% recently.

Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) was shedding over 29% in value after saying a Phase 2 study to treat patients with two autoimmune myositis diseases demonstrated "no significant differentiation from placebo."

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) was over 12% lower after it reported Q1 earnings of $2.27 per diluted share, down from $2.35 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.24.

Moderna (MRNA) was climbing past 2% as it reported Q1 earnings of $8.58 per diluted share, compared with $2.84 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.21.

