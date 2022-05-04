Health Care Sector Update for 05/04/2022: ACHC, OMI, NLSP

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) gained 7.2% after the inpatient psychiatric and residential treatment centers company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.67 per share, up from $0.47 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue increased 11.9% year-over-year to $616.7 million, also exceeding the $606.5 million analyst mean.

Owens & Minor (OMI) was climbing 7.6% after late Tuesday reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.96 per share, down compared with its $1.57 per share non-GAAP profit last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting the health care products and services company to earn $0.82 per share. Revenue grew 3.4% to $2.41 billion compared with the $2.31 billion Street view.

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) climbed 3.3% after Wednesday saying that it has enrolled 54 patients for a phase IIa trial for its Quilience drug candidate, representing 90% of the 60 patients needed from the mid-stage study of the potential treatment for narcolepsy. Final results from the trial are due out later this summer, the drug maker said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.