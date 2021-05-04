Health Care Sector Update for 05/04/2021: PFE, CVS, VXRT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.33% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive recently.

Pfizer (PFE) was almost 1% higher after posting Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share, up from $0.63 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.78.

CVS Health (CVS) was up more than 1% after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.04 per share, up from $1.91 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.72.

Vaxart (VXRT) was gaining more than 17% after saying its oral COVID-19 vaccine pointed to broad cross-coronavirus activity based on new data of an early-stage trial.

