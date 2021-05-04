US Markets
PFE

Health Care Sector Update for 05/04/2021: PFE, CVS, VXRT, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.33% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive recently.

Pfizer (PFE) was almost 1% higher after posting Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share, up from $0.63 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.78.

CVS Health (CVS) was up more than 1% after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.04 per share, up from $1.91 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.72.

Vaxart (VXRT) was gaining more than 17% after saying its oral COVID-19 vaccine pointed to broad cross-coronavirus activity based on new data of an early-stage trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE CVS VXRT XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular