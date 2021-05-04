Health Care Sector Update for 05/04/2021: BHC,BHC.TO,SDC,MYGN,BLRX

Health care stocks slowed their Tuesday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.4% shortly before the closing bell.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 3.3%.

In company news, Bausch Health Companies (BHC) fell over 10% after the Canadian drugmaker reported a Q1 net loss of $1.71 per share compared with a $0.43 per share loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue grew 1% to $2.03 billion. Wall Street had been expecting a $0.16 per share GAAP net loss on $2.06 billion in revenue.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) declined almost 18% after disclosing an April 14 cybersecurity incident it said may have a material impact on Q2 financial results, despite no evidence yet of any data loss or customer exposure.

To the upside, Myriad Genetics (MYGN) rose 3% after the molecular diagnostics company reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.06 per share, improving on an $0.08 per share adjusted loss last year, while revenue increased 5.5% over year-ago levels to $173.1 million. Analysts had been expecting a $0.15 per share non-GAAP loss on $155.4 million in revenue.

BioLineRx (BLRX) climbed over 62% after saying a combination of its Motixafortide drug candidate with a granulocyte colony stimulating factor for stem-cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation in multiple myeloma patients showed "highly statistically significant evidence" favoring the combination.

