Health Care Sector Update for 05/04/2020: VIR,RARE,TEVA,BIIB

Health care stocks were struggling this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down almost 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Vir Biotechnology (VIR) climbed 8.9% after the immunology company and Alynylam Pharmaceuaticals Monday said they have selected VIR-2703 as their potential treatment for COVID-19. The companies plan on soon meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities to discuss an accelerated filing process, with human clinical expected to begin by the end of 2020.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) climbed 6.3% after the specialty drugmaker and GeneTx Biotherapeutics Monday said the US Food and Drug Administration has granted a fast-track designation for their GTX-102 drug candidate to treat Angelman syndrome. GTX-102 currently being evaluated in a phase I/II study expected to eventually enroll 20 pediatric patients with the rare, neurogenetic disorder causing developmental disabilities and other nerve-related symptoms.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) fell 2.9%. The generic drugmaker and Celltrion Healthcare Monday announced the US launch of their Truxima injection to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Truxima is the only biosimilar to Genentech's and Biogen's (BIIB) Rituxan medication and can also be used to treat granulomatosis with polyangiitis, an autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation of the blood vessels.

