Health Care Sector Update for 05/04/2020: STML, APDN, MNK, IBB, XLV

Health care firms were trading lower premarket Monday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.26% lower and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.41%.

Stemline Therapeutics (STML) was surging by 152% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by Italian pharmaceutical company Menarini Group in a deal valued at up to $677 million.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) was gaining more than 94% after saying the first injections of DNA vaccine candidates co-developed with Takis Biotech against the Spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, have yielded neutralizing antibodies in test animals.

Mallinckrodt (MNK) was nearly 5% higher after saying the fourth phase of its observational registry conducted on newborns showed the potential of inhaled nitric oxide INOmax on pulmonary hypertension, or high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs.

