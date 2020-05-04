Health Care Sector Update for 05/04/2020: EGRX,VIR,RARE,TEVA,BIIB

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up over 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising 2.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) gained 0.3%. CEO Scott Tarriff Monday said the company is expecting to advance its EA-144 product candidate in patients with advanced hormone-receptor positive breast cancer following two recent meetings with the US Food and Drug Administration. The company also plans to meet soon with the agency again to discuss additional pilot data.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) climbed 10% after the specialty drugmaker and GeneTx Biotherapeutics Monday said the US Food and Drug Administration has granted a fast-track designation for their GTX-102 drug candidate to treat Angelman syndrome. GTX-102 currently being evaluated in a phase I/II study expected to eventually enroll 20 pediatric patients with the rare, neurogenetic disorder causing developmental disabilities and other nerve-related symptoms.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) fell 3.3%. The generic drugmaker and Celltrion Healthcare Monday announced the US launch of their Truxima injection to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Truxima is the only biosimilar to Genentech's and Biogen's (BIIB) Rituxan medication and can also be used to treat granulomatosis with polyangiitis, an autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation of the blood vessels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.