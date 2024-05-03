Health Care Sector Update for 05/03/2024: AMGN, TWST, TNDM

Health care stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.3% recently.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advanced 1.7%.

In corporate news, Amgen (AMGN) shares climbed nearly 12% after the company's Q1 adjusted earnings outpaced forecasts as sales jumped from a year ago.

Twist Bioscience (TWST) shares jumped 29% in recent trading, a day after the company reported fiscal Q2 results that topped estimates and increased its revenue outlook for fiscal 2024.

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) shares rose more than 23% in recent trading, a day after the company reported Q1 sales that exceeded market expectations.

