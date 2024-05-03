News & Insights

US Markets
AMGN

Health Care Sector Update for 05/03/2024: AMGN, TWST, TNDM

May 03, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.3% recently.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advanced 1.7%.

In corporate news, Amgen (AMGN) shares climbed nearly 12% after the company's Q1 adjusted earnings outpaced forecasts as sales jumped from a year ago.

Twist Bioscience (TWST) shares jumped 29% in recent trading, a day after the company reported fiscal Q2 results that topped estimates and increased its revenue outlook for fiscal 2024.

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) shares rose more than 23% in recent trading, a day after the company reported Q1 sales that exceeded market expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
TWST
TNDM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.