News & Insights

US Markets
AMGN

Health Care Sector Update for 05/03/2024: AMGN, AEON, AMRX, XLV, IBB

May 03, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed in pre-bell activity Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.7% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive.

Amgen (AMGN) was up more than 12% after the company's Q1 adjusted earnings beat market expectations as sales jumped from a year ago.

AEON Biopharma (AEON) plunged more than 55% after the company said that its preventive treatment for chronic migraine, ABP-450, did not meet the primary endpoint of its phase 2 trial.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) advanced more than 3% after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and net revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
AEON
AMRX
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.