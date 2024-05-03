Health Care Sector Update for 05/03/2024: AMGN, AEON, AMRX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed in pre-bell activity Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.7% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive.

Amgen (AMGN) was up more than 12% after the company's Q1 adjusted earnings beat market expectations as sales jumped from a year ago.

AEON Biopharma (AEON) plunged more than 55% after the company said that its preventive treatment for chronic migraine, ABP-450, did not meet the primary endpoint of its phase 2 trial.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) advanced more than 3% after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and net revenue.

