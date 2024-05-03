Health Care Sector Update for 05/03/2024: AEON, MODV, AMGN, TWST

Health care stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 1.7%.

In corporate news, AEON Biopharma (AEON) shares plunged 48% after its preventive treatment for chronic migraine, ABP-450, failed to meet the primary endpoint of a phase 2 trial.

ModivCare (MODV) shares surged 22% in recent Friday trading, a day after the company reported a higher net service revenue in Q1.

Amgen (AMGN) shares climbed nearly 12% after the company's Q1 adjusted earnings outpaced forecasts as sales jumped from a year ago.

Twist Bioscience (TWST) shares jumped 28% in recent trading, a day after the company reported fiscal Q2 results that topped estimates and increased its revenue outlook for fiscal 2024.

