Health Care Sector Update for 05/03/2023: LLY, NBIX, CVS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was climbing by 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was unchanged.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was over 4% higher after saying its donanemab drug candidate for early Alzheimer's disease met the primary endpoint under a phase 3 study, showing it can significantly slow cognitive and functional decline in patients.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) was slipping past 2% after saying it swung to a Q1 non-GAAP loss of $0.51 per diluted share from earnings of $0.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of $0.74 per share.

CVS Health (CVS) was over 1% lower after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.20 per share, down from $2.30 a year earlier. The company also lowered its full-year 2023 adjusted earnings outlook.

