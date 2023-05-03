Health Care Sector Update for 05/03/2023: GSK, IMGN, LLY, LMAT

Health care stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index increasing 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) easing 0.1%, erasing earlier gains.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1%.

In company news, GSK (GSK) and the US Food and Drug Administration said that the regulator approved Arexvy for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus in older adults. GSK shares were gaining 1.3%.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) shares more than doubled after the company said its treatment candidate for ovarian cancer showed overall survival benefit in a phase 3 trial.

Eli Lilly (LLY) rose 6.8% after the company said its donanemab drug candidate for early Alzheimer's disease met the primary endpoint under a phase 3 study, showing it can significantly slow cognitive and functional decline.

LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) shares jumped 15% after the company reported Q1 results that topped estimates by analysts and boosted the outlook for this year.

