Health Care Sector Update for 05/03/2022: ZBH, BIIB, PFE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.27% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) was climbing past 1% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.61 per diluted share, up from $1.55 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.42.

Biogen (BIIB) reported Q1 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $3.62 per share, compared with $5.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $4.36. Biogen was recently up more than 1%.

Pfizer (PFE) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.62 per diluted share, compared with $0.95 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.57. Pfizer was slightly lower recently.

