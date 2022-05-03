Health Care Sector Update for 05/03/2022: XENE,CLTL,SGRY,PINC

Health care stocks were ending mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was adding 0.3%.

In company news, Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) slipped 1.4% ahead of Tuesday close, giving back a nearly 4% morning advance, that followed the company saying it has started phase II testing of its XEN1101 drug candidate in patients with major depressive disorder. Topline results from the study are expected in 2023, it said.

Among advancers, Catalent (CTLT) rose almost 11% after the drug-delivery company reported fiscal Q3 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also raised its FY22 earnings and revenue forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.04 per share during the three months ended March 31, up from $0.82 per share during the same quarter in 2021, while revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $1.27 billion. Analysts, on average, had been looking for $0.94 per share and $1.22 billion, respectively.

Surgery Partners (SGRY) climbed 7.2% after narrowing its adjusted Q1 net loss to $0.09 per share compared with a $0.30 per share loss during the March quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.08 per share loss, excluding one-time items. Revenue increased more than 16% to $596.2 million, also clearing the $569.8 million analyst mean.

Premier (PINC) added 0.1% after the health care improvement company reported a 26% year-over-year decline in revenue during its fiscal Q3 ended March 31 but still exceeding Wall Street expectations looking for $340 million in Q3 revenue. It also raised its FY22 earnings and revenue forecasts by $0.03 per share and $10 million, respectively, over its prior guidance to a new range projecting an adjusted profit of $2.48 to $2.58 per share on $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion in revenue.

