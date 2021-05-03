US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/03/2021: TLRY,BTX,OCGN,BNTX,PFE

Health care stocks held on to their Monday advance, with the NYSE Health Care Index this afternoon rising 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing just 0.1%.

In company news, Tilray (TLRY) dropped 7.2% after saying it completed its acquisition of rival medical marijuana company Aphria, with investors receiving 0.8381 of a Tilray share for each of their Aphria shares.

Among advancers, Brooklyn (BTX) rose over 57% after saying it acquired a license for an mRNA gene editing technology and was planning to begin pre-clinical programs for potential treatments for sickle cell anemia and other inherited monogenic disorders as well as for certain solid and liquid tumors.

Ocugen (OCGN) climbed almost 24% after saying scientists in India have found its Covaxin vaccine candidate for COVID-19 showed 78% overall efficacy against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants and 100% effectiveness preventing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

BioNTech (BNTX) was nearly 11% higher after the European Medicines Agency said it began evaluating the use of the company's and Pfizer's (PFE) COVID-19 vaccine in youths 12 to 15 years old. Pfizer shares were 2.9% higher.

