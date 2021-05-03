Health Care Sector Update for 05/03/2021: MRNA, AMPH, NVS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining in Monday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.4% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was advancing by 1.2%.

Moderna (MRNA) was up more than 3% after saying the World Health Organization granted its COVID-19 vaccine an emergency use listing, or EUL, which is a prerequisite for the supply of the shots to WHO-backed vaccine initiative Covax. Separately, the company announced a deal with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to supply up to 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine at its "lowest tiered price."

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) was climbing past 2% after saying it has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for morphine sulfate injection 1mg/mL in the 30mL ump-jet prefilled syringe system.

Novartis (NVS) was over 1% higher after it reported positive one-year data from its two late-stage clinical studies, supporting the potential of Beovu, or brolucizumab, as treatment for diabetic macular edema, an eye disease caused by diabetes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.