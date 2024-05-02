News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 05/02/2024: MRNA, NVO, NVS

May 02, 2024 — 01:59 pm EDT

Health care stocks were declining Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.2%.

In corporate news, Moderna (MRNA) reported a smaller-than-expected loss for Q1, while it affirmed its full-year revenue outlook. Its shares surged past 11%.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) raised its full-year sales growth outlook after the Danish drugmaker's topline topped Wall Street's expectations, buoyed by robust demand for its diabetes and obesity treatments. Its shares were falling 3.2%.

Novartis (NVS) has agreed to buy preclinical-stage biotech company Mariana Oncology in a deal valued at up to $1.75 billion. Novartis shares were down 0.1%.

