Health Care Sector Update for 05/02/2024: BDX, REGN, CI, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.4% recently.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) advanced by nearly 4% after it reported higher fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) was down more than 1% after it reported lower Q1 non-GAAP net income and revenue.

Cigna (CI) was 0.9% lower even after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

