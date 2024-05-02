News & Insights

US Markets
BDX

Health Care Sector Update for 05/02/2024: BDX, REGN, CI, XLV, IBB

May 02, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.4% recently.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) advanced by nearly 4% after it reported higher fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) was down more than 1% after it reported lower Q1 non-GAAP net income and revenue.

Cigna (CI) was 0.9% lower even after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BDX
REGN
CI
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.