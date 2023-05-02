News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 05/02/2023: ZBH, INCY, PFE, XLP, IBB

May 02, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down nearly 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was declining by 0.7%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) was climbing by almost 5% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.89 per diluted share, up from $1.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.64.

Incyte (INCY) was declining by 5.8% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.37 per diluted share, down from $0.55 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.74.

Pfizer (PFE) was 0.7% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.23 per diluted share, down from $1.62 a year earlier but still higher than the $0.99 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

