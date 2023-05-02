Health Care Sector Update for 05/02/2023: VNDA, LLY, SNY, PINC, DXCM

Health care stocks were declining late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index easing 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) slipping 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.1%.

In company news, Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) said it filed a lawsuit against the US Food and Drug Administration for allegedly providing confidential details related to Hetlioz and Fanapt to generic drug manufacturers during the regulator's review of the latter's abbreviated new drug applications. Vanda shares were down 0.2%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) and Sanofi's (SNY) Sanofi-Aventis US agreed to cap their insulin prices at $35 per monthly prescription for uninsured New Yorkers over the next five years, according to a statement from the New York Attorney General's office. Eli Lilly shares were down 0.2% and Sanofi was also down 0.2%.

Premier (PINC) shares slumped over 18% after it lowered its fiscal 2023 earnings outlook.

Dexcom (DXCM) was down 0.5% after the firm said it's planning to offer $1 billion of convertible notes in a private placement.

