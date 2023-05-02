Health Care Sector Update for 05/02/2023: LLY, SNY, DXCM, PINC

Health care stocks were falling Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.6%.

In company news, Eli Lilly (LLY) and Sanofi's (SNY) Sanofi-Aventis US agreed to cap their insulin prices at $35 per monthly prescription for uninsured New Yorkers over the next five years, according to a statement from the New York Attorney General's office. Eli Lilly shares were down 0.7% and Sanofi was down 0.3%.

Premier (PINC) shares slumped over 17% after it lowered its fiscal 2023 earnings outlook.

Dexcom (DXCM) was down 1.1% after it said it's planning to offer $1 billion of convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private placement.

