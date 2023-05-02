News & Insights

US Markets
LLY

Health Care Sector Update for 05/02/2023: LLY, SNY, DXCM, PINC

May 02, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were falling Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.6%.

In company news, Eli Lilly (LLY) and Sanofi's (SNY) Sanofi-Aventis US agreed to cap their insulin prices at $35 per monthly prescription for uninsured New Yorkers over the next five years, according to a statement from the New York Attorney General's office. Eli Lilly shares were down 0.7% and Sanofi was down 0.3%.

Premier (PINC) shares slumped over 17% after it lowered its fiscal 2023 earnings outlook.

Dexcom (DXCM) was down 1.1% after it said it's planning to offer $1 billion of convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private placement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY
SNY
DXCM
PINC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.