Health Care Sector Update for 05/02/2022: HCM,INMD,BNTX

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) shed almost 23% after the US Food and Drug Administration rejected the new drug application for the company's surufatinib drug candidate, with the agency requiring an additional trial for the prospective treatment for neuroendocrine tumors before considering approval.

InMode (INMD) was slipping 1.2% this afternoon after the medical device company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.40 per share, improving on a $0.34 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $85.9 million, also topping the $83.5 million Street view.

BioNTech (BNTX) rose 3.5% after the immunotherapies company authorized a $1.5 billion stock buyback program, with plans to repurchase up to 5.2 million of its American depositary shares over the next two years - including an initial $1 billion tranche expected to be completed by Nov. 2.

