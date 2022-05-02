Health Care Sector Update for 05/02/2022: HCM, PFE, SUPN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.01% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.2% recently.

Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) was shedding over 20% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration didn't approve its application for its experimental tumor drug and is requiring an additional trial, based on the agency's complete response letter.

Pfizer (PFE) was down more than 2% after saying a phase 2/3 trial of Paxlovid failed to meet its primary goal of reducing the risk of confirmed and symptomatic COVID-19 infection in adults who had been exposed to the virus through household contact.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) was rallying past 6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its Qelbree drug as treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, in adults ages 18 and above.

