Health Care Sector Update for 05/02/2022: ALGN,HCM,INMD,BNTX

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.7% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.8%, overcoming an earlier slide.

In company news, Align Technology (ALGN) rose 6.5% after the mail-order dental equipment company Monday announced an accelerated stock buyback agreement with a Citibank (C) affiliate for the repurchase of $200 million of its common shares. Under terms of the upcoming deal scheduled to be completed by July 26, Align will buy back around 552,000 shares, with the final price based on the volume-weighted average price of its stock, less an undisclosed discount.

BioNTech (BNTX) rose 5.4% after the immunotherapies company authorized a $1.5 billion stock buyback program, with plans to repurchase up to 5.2 million of its American depositary shares over the next two years - including an initial $1 billion tranche expected to be completed by Nov. 2.

Among decliners, InMode (INMD) was slipping 2.3% this afternoon after the medical device company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.40 per share, improving on a $0.34 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $85.9 million, also topping the $83.5 million Street view.

Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) shed 19 after the US Food and Drug Administration rejected the new drug application for the company's surufatinib drug candidate, with the agency requiring an additional trial for the prospective treatment for neuroendocrine tumors before considering approval.

