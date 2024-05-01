News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 05/01/2024: JNJ, GSK, PFE, XLV, IBB

May 01, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was up more than 2% after it announced a proposed plan by its LLT Management unit to resolve all current and future claims tied to ovarian cancer stemming from cosmetic talc litigation against it and its affiliates in the US.

GSK (GSK) advanced more than 3% after it reported higher Q1 core earnings and turnover. The company also raised its 2024 earnings per share growth forecast.

Pfizer (PFE) was more than 2% higher after it raised its 2024 adjusted EPS forecast to between $2.15 and $2.35, from its prior guidance of $2.05 to $2.25.

