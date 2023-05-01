News & Insights

US Markets
RMTI

Health Care Sector Update for 05/01/2023: RMTI, TGTX, ISEE

May 01, 2023 — 02:04 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up around 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was advancing 1.1%.

In company news, Rockwell Medical (RMTI) shares rose more than 9%. The company said Monday it signed a long-term supply agreement with Global Medical Supply Chain for the sale of its hemodialysis concentrates products in the United Arab Emirates.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) shares were up more than 23% after it narrowed its Q1 loss to $0.28 per share from $0.51 per share a year ago.

Iveric Bio (ISEE) has agreed to be acquired by Astellas Pharma for $40 per share in cash for a total equity value of about $5.9 billion, the companies said. Iveric Bio shares were gaining more than 15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RMTI
TGTX
ISEE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.