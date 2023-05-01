Health Care Sector Update for 05/01/2023: ISEE, ARQT, MRK, AZN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Iveric Bio (ISEE) has agreed to be acquired by Astellas Pharma for $40 per share in cash for a total equity value of about $5.9 billion, the companies said. Iveric Bio was recently gaining 14.8% in value.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) was up more than 3% after saying Health Canada has approved its topical treatment for plaque psoriasis, Zoryve cream 0.3%, in individuals age 12 and older.

Merck (MRK) was advancing 0.2% after saying a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommended the approval of a potential prostate cancer therapy it co-developed with AstraZeneca (AZN).

