Health Care Sector Update for 05/01/2023: AVDL, RMTI, TGTX, ISEE

Health care stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was advancing 0.8%.

In company news, Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) shares were up over 11% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted final approval for LUMRYZ to treat cataplexy, or excessive daytime sleepiness in people with narcolepsy.

Rockwell Medical (RMTI) shares rose more than 6%. The company said it signed a long-term supply agreement with Global Medical Supply Chain for the sale of its hemodialysis concentrates products in the United Arab Emirates.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) shares were up more than 23% after it narrowed its Q1 loss to $0.28 per share from $0.51 per share a year ago.

Iveric bio (ISEE) has agreed to be acquired by Astellas Pharma for $40 per share in cash for a total equity value of about $5.9 billion, the companies said. Iveric Bio shares were gaining over 15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.