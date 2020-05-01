Health Care Sector Update for 05/01/2020: SGEN,MOH,MGLN,ATHX

Health care stocks were falling with the broader markets Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 2.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 2.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was off 3.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Seattle Genetics (SGEN) climbed 8% after the oncology therapies company late Thursday reported a 20.1% year-over-year increase in its Q1 revenue, rising to $234.5 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $207.6 million for the three months ended March 31.

Molina Healthcare (MOH) rose almost 3% after the health care benefits company announced its purchase of Magellan Health's (MGLN) managed care organizations in six states for $820 million in addition to also reporting Q1 total revenue topping analyst estimates. The proposed acquisition of Magellan Complete Care is expected to close during the first three months of 2021, subject to certain adjustments, including selected tax benefits and cash on hand.

Athersys (ATHX) was modestly higher after Friday saying University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center will be the first site for a clinical trial of its multiStem therapy in acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19. The company said it also was talking with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to advance MultiStem therapy as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.