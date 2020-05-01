Health Care Sector Update for 05/01/2020: HRC, SEM, ABBV, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday, with both the Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) down more than 1%.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) was declining more than 6% as it reported a Q2 fiscal 2020 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.28, compared with $1.14 during the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected EPS of $1.15.

Select Medical Holdings (SEM) was down more than 12% after it posted a Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.37, up from $0.27 a year earlier. Net operating revenue was $1.41 billion, compared with $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected EPS of $0.32 and revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

AbbVie (ABBV) was slightly lower as it reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $2.42 per share, up from $2.14 per share a year ago. Net revenue rose to $8.62 billion from $7.83 billion a year ago, according to a statement. The average estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ were $2.25 per share and $8.31 billion, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.