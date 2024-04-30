Health Care Sector Update for 04/30/2024: NVO, GEHC, LLY, WGS

Health care stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed, erasing earlier gains.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.9%.

In corporate news, the Federal Trade Commission sent warning letters to 10 companies and notified the Food and Drug Administration that it disputes the accuracy or relevance of more than 300 patent listings across 20 different brand name products in the FDA's Orange Book. The FTC's challenges include patent listings for Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic, Victoza, and Saxenda. Novo Nordisk shares rose 1.2%.

GeneDx (WGS) reported late Monday that its Q1 adjusted net loss narrowed following a surge in revenue. TD Cowen adjusted the company's price target to $24 from $14 while keeping its buy rating. Its shares surged almost 60%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) lifted its full-year outlook after delivering higher Q1 results on a yearly basis, boosted by sales of the company's Mounjaro diabetes drug and weight-loss drug Zepbound. Its shares jumped 6%.

GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) sank nearly 14% after the company's Q1 results fell short of market expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.