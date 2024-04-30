Health Care Sector Update for 04/30/2024: LLY, GEHC, ETON

Health care stocks were advancing Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.7%.

In corporate news, Eli Lilly (LLY) lifted its full-year outlook after delivering higher Q1 results on a yearly basis, boosted by sales of the company's Mounjaro diabetes drug and weight-loss drug Zepbound. Its shares jumped 5.4%.

GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) sank 13% after the company's Q1 results fell short of market expectations.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) spiked 2.6% after it said Tuesday it submitted a new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration seeking approval for ET-400, the company's patented formulation of hydrocortisone oral solution.

