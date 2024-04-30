Health Care Sector Update for 04/30/2024: LLY, AMGN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) down 0.3% and Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares were up over 5% after the company reported higher Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue in addition to raising its 2024 adjusted EPS and revenue outlook.

Amgen (AMGN) and Sandoz reached an agreement to resolve their patent disputes related to Sandoz's denosumab biosimilars. Amgen stock was down 0.3% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

