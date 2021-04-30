Health Care Sector Update for 04/30/2021: PACB,ARDX,MOTS,ZCMD

Health care stocks continued to edge lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5% in late regular-hours trade while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was hanging on to a 0.1% gain.

In company news, Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) dropped 11.5% after reporting a Q1 net loss of $0.45 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share profit during the same quarter last year.

Ardelyx (ARDX) fell almost 14% after the biopharmaceuticals company said the US Food and Drug Administration has extended the deadline for the agency to complete its review of the company's tenapanor drug candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult dialysis patients by an extra three months until July 29.

Zhongchao (ZCMD) was 1.6% lower, reversing a nearly 9% gain earlier Friday that followed the Chinese healthcare services company reporting FY20 net income of $0.183 per share, down slightly from its $0.187 per share profit during the prior year, while revenue increased 20.9% year-over-year to $18 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Among advancers, Motus GI Holdings (MOTS) rose over 26% on Friday after receiving 510(k) clearance from US regulators for a version of its Pure-Vu system that is compatible with gastroscopes used during upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures.

