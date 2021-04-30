Health Care Sector Update for 04/30/2021: AZN, MESO, ABBV, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining in Friday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.3% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.2% lower recently.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was climbing past 3% as it reported Q1 core earnings of $1.63 per share, up from $1.05 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $1.46.

Mesoblast (MESO) was over 5% higher after saying its drug remestemcel-L reduced mortality in COVID-19 patients under 65 years old with acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, in a US study.

AbbVie (ABBV) was up more than 1% as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.95 per share, up from $2.42 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $2.83.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.