Health Care Sector Update for 04/30/2020: LRCX,TWTR,MTSI,FB

Technology stocks narrowed their prior losses shortly before Thursday's closing bell, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF was declining 0.6% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was sinking 3.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Lam Research (LRCX) slid nearly 9% after the chipmaker warned international sales could be adversely affected by new export license rules proposed by the US Commerce Department earlier this week. The new licensing requirements would bar US companies from selling items to Chinese buyers if those components could have a military use even if the buyer will be using them in a civilian application.

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) rose 5.8% after the specialty electronics manufacturer late Wednesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.17 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended April 3, reversing its $0.18 per share adjusted net loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share. Revenue slipped 1.6% year-over-year to $126.4 million but also beat the $122.9 million Street view.

Facebook (FB) climbed 5.4% after the social network company said its Q1 more than doubled compared with year-ago levels to $1.71 per share, matching Wall Street estimates. Revenue also grew more than expected, rising to $17.73 billion from $15.1 billion last year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $17.2 billion in Q1 revenue.

Twitter (TWTR) fell 8% after the social media company reported a decline in adjusted Q1 net income, falling to $0.11 per share from $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, upstaging above-consensus revenue growth and a best-ever 24% increase in monetizable daily active usage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.