US Markets
AZN

Health Care Sector Update for 04/30/2020: AZN, GSK, CI, IBB, XLV

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care firms were lower premarket Thursday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.63%, while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was declining by 0.29%.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was up 6% amid a deal to collaborate with the University of Oxford on the development and distribution of a vaccine that can potentially prevent COVID-19 infection.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was gaining more than 2% in value after the drugmaker said the Food and Drug Administration approved expanded use of Zejula for women with platinum-responsive advanced ovarian cancer who responded to chemotherapy.

Cigna (CI) was also advancing more than 2% as it booked a Q1 adjusted profit of $4.69 per share, up from $3.90 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $4.37.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN GSK CI IBB XLV

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular