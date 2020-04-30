Health Care Sector Update for 04/30/2020: AZN, GSK, CI, IBB, XLV

Health care firms were lower premarket Thursday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.63%, while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was declining by 0.29%.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was up 6% amid a deal to collaborate with the University of Oxford on the development and distribution of a vaccine that can potentially prevent COVID-19 infection.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was gaining more than 2% in value after the drugmaker said the Food and Drug Administration approved expanded use of Zejula for women with platinum-responsive advanced ovarian cancer who responded to chemotherapy.

Cigna (CI) was also advancing more than 2% as it booked a Q1 adjusted profit of $4.69 per share, up from $3.90 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $4.37.

