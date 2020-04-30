Health Care Sector Update for 04/30/2020: ABMD,AVTR,SDC

Health care stocks improved slightly this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index trimming its Thursday decline to around 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.6% in late trade.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.3%.

In company news, Abiomed (ABMD) rose 13% after the medical device company late Wednesday announced its acquisition of privately held Breethe, which has developed an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system for patients with cardiopulmonary diseases. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but the maker of heart-assist pumps said the deal paves the way for an expansion of its product portfolio.

Avantor (AVTR) climbed over 15% after the specialty chemicals company reported increases in its adjusted net income and revenue compared with year-ago levels and also beating analyst projections. Excluding one-time items, the reagents- and lab products-maker earned $0.17 per share for the three months ended March 31 on $1.52 billion in revenue, up from $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year on $1.48 billion in revenue. The Street was expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.14 per share and $1.45 billion in revenue.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) jumped 13% after the teledentistry company said it filed suit against Candid Care, alleging the rival mail-order orthodontics company was a "copycat" of its business model. Wednesday's patent infringement lawsuit seeks injunctive relief and unspecified damages and accuses Candid Care of taking advantage of its "extensive analysis, financial investment, experience and effort" developing its SmileShops sales platform.

