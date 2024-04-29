News & Insights

US Markets
DCPH

Health Care Sector Update for 04/29/2024: DCPH, PHG, RVTY, XLV, IBB

April 29, 2024 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Monday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently up 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) unchanged.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) was rallying past 71% after saying it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with ONO Pharmaceutical, where ONO will acquire all outstanding shares of Deciphera common stock for $25.60 per share in cash, resulting in a total equity value of $2.4 billion.

Royal Philips (PHG) was up more than 36% after it reported a Q1 adjusted income of 0.26 euros ($0.28) per diluted share, up from 0.21 euros a year earlier. The company also said it resolved a $1.1 billion settlement in a class-action lawsuit in the US over its Respironics devices.

Revvity (RVTY) was over 3% higher after it reported lower Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue that still topped estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DCPH
PHG
RVTY
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.