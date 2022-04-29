Health Care Sector Update for 04/29/2022: RMD,ABBV,FNCH,ZYME

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 2.0% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 2.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was retreating 1.7%.

In company news, ResMed (RMD) slipped 6.3% after the medical devices company overnight reported non-GAAP net income of $1.32 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended March 31, improving on a $1.30 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but still trailing analyst projections by $0.12 per share. Revenue increased 12.4% year-over-year to $864.5 million, also lagging the $899.7 million analysts mean.

AbbVie (ABBV) dropped 7.2% after the drugmaker cut its FY22 earnings outlook by $0.08 per share on both sides of its previous guidance to a new range looking for non-GAAP net income in a range of $13.92 to $14.12 from previous projections of $14 to $14.20 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are expecting AbbVie to earn $14.17 per share this year, excluding one-time items.

To the upside, Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) climbed over 17% after the US Food and Drug Administration removed a clinical hold on the investigational new drug application for its CP101 drug candidate and clearing the way for Finch to soon begin enrollment for phase III testing of the prospective treatment for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection.

Zymeworks (ZYME) raced more than 23% higher after overnight confirming an unsolicited acquisition proposal from All Blue Falcons FZE and its affiliates, with the $10.50-per-share offer for the early-stage oncology pharmaceuticals company representing a 112% premium over Thursday's closing price.

