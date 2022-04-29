US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/29/2022: LNTH, NVO, ABBV, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.83%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) was gaining more than 16% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.97 per diluted share, up from $0.05 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.46.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported Q1 EPS of 6.22 Danish kroner ($0.88), up from 5.45 kroner a year earlier.

AbbVie (ABBV) reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $3.16, up from $2.89 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.14. AbbVie was recently down more than 4%.

