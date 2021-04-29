Health Care Sector Update for 04/29/2021: MRK, BMY, NVCR, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.07% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.53% higher in recent trading.

Merck (MRK) was more than 1% lower as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share, down from $1.51 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was down more than 2% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share, up from $1.72 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.81.

NovoCure (NVCR) was shedding more than 5% after it reported a Q1 net loss of $0.04 per diluted ordinary share, compared with a gain of $0.04 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ expected net earnings of $0.02.

