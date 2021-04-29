US Markets
MRK

Health Care Sector Update for 04/29/2021: MRK, BMY, NVCR, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.07% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.53% higher in recent trading.

Merck (MRK) was more than 1% lower as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share, down from $1.51 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was down more than 2% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share, up from $1.72 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.81.

NovoCure (NVCR) was shedding more than 5% after it reported a Q1 net loss of $0.04 per diluted ordinary share, compared with a gain of $0.04 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ expected net earnings of $0.02.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK BMY NVCR XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular