Health Care Sector Update for 04/29/2021: ADVM,CARA,GRTX

Health care stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.4%.

In company news, Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Thursday declined almost 61% to a record low of $3.98 a share after saying it was unmasking the phase II trial of its ADVM-022 experimental gene therapy in patients with diabetic macular edema after one of the trial subjects experienced a clinically-relevant drop in ocular pressure and lost vision in one eye following an intravitreal injection of ADVM-022.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) fell over 45% after saying its Korsuva drug candidate failed to meet the primary efficacy endpoint as well as key secondary endpoint during phase II testing of the prospective pruritus treatment in patients with mild-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) climbed nearly 23% after saying patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer treated with a combination of its GC4419 drug candidate and stereotactic body radiation therapy had a median rate of overall survival of 20.1 months compared to 10.9 months of patients in the placebo arm of a phase I/II trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.