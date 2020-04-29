Health Care Sector Update for 04/29/2020: TXMD,CAPR,TORC,LIVN,NVS,REGN,JNJ

Health care stocks rose moderately higher compared with most other sectors, with the NYSE Health Care Index Wednesday climbing 1.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was posting a 1.4% advance this afternoon.

In company news, TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) raced nearly 69% higher on Wednesday after receiving a US patent for its Annovera women's contraceptive, with the company saying it now plans to soon apply to have the drug included in the US Food and Drug Administration's listing of approved drug products and therapeutic equivalence evaluations, more commonly known as the Orange Book.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) soared more than 265% on Wednesday after the US Food and Drug Administration approved expanded testing of its CAP-1002 drug candidate after it reported new data from a preliminary trial showing a 100% survival rate in six critically ill COVID-19 patients treated with the experimental cardiac cell therapy. The new trial will enroll up to 20 COVID-19 patients and Capricor also is planning for a randomized, placebo-controlled trial it expects will be funded by non-equity capital.

resTORbio (TORC) climbed 20% on Wednesday after the biopharmaceuticals company announced plans to merge with privately held Adicet Bio in an all-stock transaction creating a publicly traded drugmaker focused on Adicet's prospective gamma delta CAR-T cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and other cancers. Adicet investors - which include Novartis (NVS), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - would own 75% of the combined companies, which would also continue development of resTORbio's RTB101 small-molecule product candidate.

LivaNova (LIVN) dropped nearly 5% after the medical technology company Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income trailing Wall Street estimates and slashed its FY20 earnings and revenue forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.33 per share during the three months ended March 31, down from a $0.54 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.