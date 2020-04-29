Health Care Sector Update for 04/29/2020: CMRX, ERYP, TORC, IBB, XLV

Health care firms were gaining in pre-bell Wednesday trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up almost 2% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was over 2% higher recently.

Chimerix (CMRX) was surging 29% as it announced the start of a phase 2/3 study of dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) in COVID-19 patients with acute lung injury (ALI).

Erytech Pharma (ERYP) was gaining more than 32% in value after saying the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a fast track designation for eryaspase, which is intended for the treatment of advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer combined with chemotherapy.

resTORbio (TORC) was climbing past 31% after the company and privately held Adicet Bio announced a definitive merger deal, under which Adicet Bio will merge with a resTORbio unit in an all-stock transaction that would give Adicet Bio owners a majority stake in resTORbio. The merged company will focus on the development of Adicet's off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for oncology and other indications, the companies said.

