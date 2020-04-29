Health Care Sector Update for 04/29/2020: CAPR,TORC,LIVN,NVS,REGN,JNJ

Health care stocks were moderately higher compared with most other sectors, with the NYSE Health Care Index Wednesday rising 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index also was climbing 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) soared 316% Wednesday after the US Food and Drug Administration approved expanded testing of its CAP-1002 drug candidate after the company reported new data from a preliminary trial showing a 100% survival rate in six critically ill COVID-19 patients treated with the cardiac cell therapy. The new trial will enroll up to 20 COVID-19 patients and Capricor also is planning for a randomized, placebo-controlled trial it expects will be funded by non-equity capital.

resTORbio (TORC) climbed almost 17% on Wednesday after the biopharmaceuticals company announced plans to merge with privately held Adicet Bio in an all-stock transaction creating a publicly traded drugmaker focused on Adicet's prospective gamma delta CAR-T cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and other cancers. Adicet investors - which include Novartis (NVS), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - would own 75% of the combined companies, which would also continue development of resTORbio's RTB101 small-molecule product candidate.

LivaNova (LIVN) dropped 6% after the medical technology company Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income trailing Wall Street estimates and slashed its FY20 earnings and revenue forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.33 per share during the three months ended March 31, down from a $0.54 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and missing the the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share.

