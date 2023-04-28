News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 04/28/2023: PSTV, BHG, ILMN, APYX

April 28, 2023 — 03:56 pm EDT

Health care stocks were rising late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) climbing 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.9% higher.

In company news, Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) was down 3.4%. The company said its board approved a 1-for-15 reverse stock split to comply with Nasdaq's minimum $1 bid price rule.

Bright Health Group (BHG) was shedding 4%. The company said it's exploring a potential sale and other strategic alternatives for its California Medicare Advantage business, which comprises Brand New Day and Central Health Plan.

Some of Illumina's (ILMN) DNA sequencing devices have a cybersecurity vulnerability that may pose risks for patient data and the networks of the company's clients, the US Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. Illumina shares were up 0.4%.

Apyx Medical (APYX) was rising 11%. The company said it got 510(k) clearance from the US FDA to use Renuvion APR Handpiece for coagulating and contracting soft tissues following liposuction.

