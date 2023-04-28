Health Care Sector Update for 04/28/2023: IMGN, RMD, ATR, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) slipping 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) down 0.3%.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) was up over 19% in value after it posted a narrower-than-expected Q1 loss of $0.16 per diluted share and revenue of $49.9 million, up from $38.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.25 per share and revenue of $21.6 million.

ResMed (RMD) was more than 1% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings late Thursday of $1.68 per diluted share, up from $1.32 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter that ended March 31 rose to $1.12 billion from $864.5 million a year earlier.

AptarGroup (ATR) was marginally higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings overnight of $0.95 per diluted share, up from $0.93 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 rose to $860.1 million from $844.9 million a year earlier.

