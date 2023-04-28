News & Insights

US Markets
IMGN

Health Care Sector Update for 04/28/2023: IMGN, RMD, ATR, XLV, IBB

April 28, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining premarket Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) slipping 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) down 0.3%.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) was up over 19% in value after it posted a narrower-than-expected Q1 loss of $0.16 per diluted share and revenue of $49.9 million, up from $38.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.25 per share and revenue of $21.6 million.

ResMed (RMD) was more than 1% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings late Thursday of $1.68 per diluted share, up from $1.32 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter that ended March 31 rose to $1.12 billion from $864.5 million a year earlier.

AptarGroup (ATR) was marginally higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings overnight of $0.95 per diluted share, up from $0.93 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 rose to $860.1 million from $844.9 million a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMGN
RMD
ATR
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.