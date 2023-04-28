Health Care Sector Update for 04/28/2023: BHG, ILMN, APYX

Health care stocks were advancing Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 1.5% higher.

In company news, Bright Health Group (BHG) was shedding 1.5% after saying it's exploring a potential sale and other strategic alternatives for its California Medicare Advantage business, which comprises Brand New Day and Central Health Plan.

Some of Illumina's (ILMN) DNA sequencing devices have a cybersecurity vulnerability that may pose risks for patient data and the networks of the company's clients, the US Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. Illumina shares were up 0.5%.

Apyx Medical (APYX) was rising past 10% after saying it has received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA to use Renuvion APR Handpiece for coagulating and contracting soft tissues following liposuction.

